Sioux City police chief tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller confirmed Monday night that he is one of several police department employees who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Mueller said by phone that he is "doing OK" and that his symptoms aren't too severe. He began isolating at home last week and learned of his positive test result on Saturday.
"Breathing issues are probably the most concerning. I have shortness of breath," said Mueller, who said he doesn't do well sitting at home and would rather be at work.
Last Thursday, the police department announced in a statement that several staff members had tested positive for the virus, but that it would not be releasing any information about the positions, roles, ages or numbers of employees affected or isolating.
Mueller said he can only guess how he contracted the virus, which primarily spreads through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
"We've had a few people in our department that have had it. Those individuals all work in close proximity to me, so it's possible, but I'd be speculating that it was something that was workplace-related," he said.
Mueller said regular police operations have been "completely unaffected" by the COVID-19 cases in the department. He said the department's policies and procedures have been adjusted to promote social distancing between employees and officers, as well as citizens and officers when possible.
"We've given masks to our officers. We test them prior to every shift for fever symptoms. We've got every mechanism that we're aware of that other departments are utilizing to be proactive and to keep it out of our ranks and to stay safe," he said. "That was something that we anticipated when this started. We knew there was always the possibility that our staff could be impacted and we made all the decisions and plans to be able to respond to that if it occurred."
Mueller said the speed at which the virus spread to the department doesn't surprise him. He encourages members of the public not to fear COVID-19, but to educate themselves about the virus and how to stay safe.
"Understand that there's steps that they have to take if they're unfortunate enough to be impacted by it. Just work through it," he said.
