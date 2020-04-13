Sioux City police chief tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller confirmed Monday night that he is one of several police department employees who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mueller said by phone that he is "doing OK" and that his symptoms aren't too severe. He began isolating at home last week and learned of his positive test result on Saturday.

"Breathing issues are probably the most concerning. I have shortness of breath," said Mueller, who said he doesn't do well sitting at home and would rather be at work.

Last Thursday, the police department announced in a statement that several staff members had tested positive for the virus, but that it would not be releasing any information about the positions, roles, ages or numbers of employees affected or isolating.

Mueller said he can only guess how he contracted the virus, which primarily spreads through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"We've had a few people in our department that have had it. Those individuals all work in close proximity to me, so it's possible, but I'd be speculating that it was something that was workplace-related," he said.