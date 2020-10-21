Sioux City police, DEA accepting unwanted prescription drugs

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City residents will have the chance to turn in unwanted and expired prescription drugs Saturday at several drop-off sites.

The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

-- Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.

-- Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive.

-- Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd.

-- Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive.

-- Walgreens, 100 Pierce St.

-- Wal-mart, 3301 Floyd Blvd.

Only pills and patches will be accepted. Sites can not accept liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous.

The drug take-back is an annual event sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sioux City Police Department.

