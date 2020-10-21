Sioux City police, DEA accepting unwanted prescription drugs

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City residents will have the chance to turn in unwanted and expired prescription drugs Saturday at several drop-off sites.
The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
-- Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.
-- Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive.
-- Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd.
-- Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive.
-- Walgreens, 100 Pierce St.
-- Wal-mart, 3301 Floyd Blvd.
Only pills and patches will be accepted. Sites can not accept liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous.
The drug take-back is an annual event sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sioux City Police Department.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.