Sioux City Police Department aims to defuse tense encounters with active listening, empathy skills

Some of the scenarios in the interactive video training present little opportunity for an officer to calm the situation with words.

In one scenario, a man has gunned down several nuns and a sheriff's deputy before he starts running toward a school. In this case, the officer would probably be justified in shooting the man in the back as he flees, because he represents an extreme, unmitigated danger.

In another, a man and woman are fighting outdoors. The man at first asks the officer to go away, and then runs off. After he takes off, the woman brandishes a dirty syringe and threatens to jab the officer in the neck. While shooting is not an ideal response, TenNapel stressed that the officer must not allow himself or herself to be stabbed with the syringe.

Less-lethal options, such as the taser or pepper spray, may be appropriate in that particular scenario.

TenNapel controls the actions of the fictional characters on screen and the outcome of the encounters, which can include the officer being shot. But it is possible, with some quick thinking and thoughtful words, to soothe the tension and get the suspect to drop the syringe, or other weapon. TenNapel decides whether the officer's conduct in the simulation merits an optimal outcome.