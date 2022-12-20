Sioux City Police Department looks for suspects in Monday morning convenience store robbery in Morningside

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is seeking two men in connection with a robbery at a Morningside convenience store and the theft of a pickup truck used as a getaway vehicle.

At around 6:21 a.m. Monday, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to Sarg's Mini Mart, 3407 Glenn Ave., for a reported robbery. On arrival, officers found a clerk who said two males wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and facemasks entered the store and immediately began assailing her, knocking her to the ground, according to a Sioux City Police Department press release.

They then removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and fled the store.

The men drove off in a blue 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was subsequently located by police a few blocks away. The truck had been reported stolen from a garage on the north side early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at (712)-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712)-258-8477.