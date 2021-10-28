Sioux City Police Department offers trick-or-treating safety tips

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is encouraging members of the public to heed the following safety tips as little goblins and ghouls hit the streets from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in observance of trick-or-treating.

For parents and trick-or-treaters:

• Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant material and be well-fitted, as not interfere with walking. The eye holes should be large enough for good peripheral vision.

• Children should stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.

• A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.

• If older children are going trick-or-treating alone, parents should plan and review the route that is acceptable with their children and designate a specific time when the children should return home.

• Children should only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.

• Before allowing children to eat any treats, examine them to be sure they are safe to eat.

• Stay in a group and communicate where the group will be going.

• Carry a cellphone for quick communication.

• Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.

• If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.

• Never cut across yards or use alleys.

• Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.

• Don't assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn't mean others will.

• Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.

For homeowners:

• Make sure your yard is clear of ladders, hoses, flowerpots, pet leashes, etc.

• Keep sidewalks, driveways, and yards free of trip hazards.

• Light walkways and paths kids may take.

• Use a battery-operated candle or glow stick in jack-o-lanterns.

• Dried flowers, cornstalks, and crepe paper catch fire easily. Keep all decorations away from open flames and other heat sources like light bulbs and heaters.

• Remember to keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes. Make sure all smoke alarms are working.

For motorists:

• Watch for kids crossing streets outside of the crosswalks.

• Slow down especially in neighborhoods with trick-or-treaters.

• Pull over to the side of the road to let passengers out.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.