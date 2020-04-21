Sioux City Police Department says 9 staff members diagnosed with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday that nine staff members have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The department first revealed on April 9 that several employees had tested positive for COVID-19, but it didn't provide the actual number until Tuesday. Last week, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told the Journal that he was one of the infected employees.

Besides the police chief, the statement noted that the impacted staff members include a police captain, two police lieutenants, a police sergeant, a police officer and three civilians. The affected employees worked in close proximity in two offices on the second floor of the police headquarters, according to the statement.

"Most reported mild symptoms following their diagnosis with two having to seek medical treatment. Since the diagnosis of these individuals, no other officers or employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the department continues to operate with full staffing to respond to 911 calls and provide essential services," the statement said.

The department has not identified any of the other employees other than Mueller.