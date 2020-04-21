Sioux City Police Department says 9 staff members diagnosed with COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday that nine staff members have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
The department first revealed on April 9 that several employees had tested positive for COVID-19, but it didn't provide the actual number until Tuesday. Last week, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told the Journal that he was one of the infected employees.
Besides the police chief, the statement noted that the impacted staff members include a police captain, two police lieutenants, a police sergeant, a police officer and three civilians. The affected employees worked in close proximity in two offices on the second floor of the police headquarters, according to the statement.
"Most reported mild symptoms following their diagnosis with two having to seek medical treatment. Since the diagnosis of these individuals, no other officers or employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the department continues to operate with full staffing to respond to 911 calls and provide essential services," the statement said.
The department has not identified any of the other employees other than Mueller.
According to the statement, these employees have been recovering and the department is seeing many of them return to work following public health and physician approval. The statement said the department continues to employ policies and procedures to mitigate exposure.
"We are working to seek the highest level of caution and safety for our SCPD team as well as the citizens that we serve," the statement said. "The SCPD also appreciates the outpouring of support and assistance from the community following the discovery of cases within our department. We were overwhelmed with the support of community members and their desire to provide resources to the officers and staff to assist them in staying healthy as they continued their work during the covid-19 pandemic."
