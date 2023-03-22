SIOUX CITY — Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill is optimistic the Sioux City Police Department will see a greater number of police officer applicants in 2023 than in recent years.

According to data provided to The Journal by the department, 56 individuals applied to become police officers in 2022, but only 38 of them showed up for testing. As of March 10, Gill said the department already had 49 applicants. The application period, which opened on Feb. 20, runs through March 26.

Police officer applicants have to be at least 21 and U.S. citizens. They cannot have a felony on their record or a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence.

"It's fun. You get to actually go out there and help people who are maybe having a bad day," said Gill, who noted that college athletes and current and former military members are among those who have been successfully recruited in the past.

Police diversity Sgt. Tom Gill describes the requirements for hiring new officers at the Sioux City Police Department. The last day to apply is March 26.

When Gill tested with the SCPD in the mid-90s, he said there were 300 officer applicants taking the written test, which, at that time, was biennial and administered before the physical agility test. The number of candidates has dwindled since then.

On Feb. 14, Gill said the SCPD went before the Civil Service Commission to change its education requirement, which could draw more applicants. Sioux City was the only remaining police department in the Midwest mandating applicants have at least 60 college credit hours with a "C" or better, according to Gill. Now, they just need a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Gill said the department is also switching from testing applicants on an annual basis to every six months.

During a February city operating budget session, Police Chief Rex Mueller told the City Council about staffing challenges the SCPD is dealing with, amid a difficult recruiting climate. He said the department is experiencing "burnouts really heavy," half a dozen injuries and retirements.

"When things like Memphis are happening, that really makes people question coming into this profession, so we need to be very aggressive at bringing the best people to come here and work in Sioux City," Mueller said, referencing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Five former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers, who are Black, have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols' death.

The City Council voted in a split decision to add four police officers in the next budget year, which will increase the department's allocation from 127 full-time officers to 131.

Officers are guaranteed to make at least $60,067.87, or roughly $28.87 an hour, to start. That figure doesn't include overtime.

On April 22, officer applicants who are deemed eligible will be invited to take a physical agility test, which includes a timed 1 1/2 mile run, sit-ups and pushups. Gill said candidates can also do the physical agility test during orientation night on April 3. If they pass the physical test that night, Gill said they don't have to take it on April 22.

"Now, we do it smarter. We do the physical (test) first. Those that can't pass the physical are done. They don't get to go to the written test," he said.

Gill said the math portion of the written test is a stumbling block for many candidates. He said more than 30% fail the 20 questions, which they have 20 minutes to complete. During the department's orientation night, Gill said applicants will have an opportunity to go over the written test, which also has report writing, reading comprehension and grammar sections.

"It's pretty easy math, but its timed. They give you scrap paper. You can't use a calculator," said Gill, who recently took a sample test and finished the math portion with just 17 seconds to spare. "I would have rather had time to go back over my answers, but I didn't have a chance. But I got 100%."

Candidates who pass the written test undergo social media checks and additional background checks. The next step in the process is an oral interview with the Civil Service Board. Then, the field is narrowed down to a certified list of 20 candidates. After background checks are finished up on those 20, Chief Rex Mueller and the department's command staff interview the candidates.

"We'll probably be sending officers, I don't know how many, to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy on Aug. 28," Gill said.

For more information on the department's hiring process, visit siouxcitypolice.com/careers.