Sioux City Police Department taking applications for Youth Academy

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2022 Youth Academy.

The Youth Academy is offered during the summer for students who are at least 14 years old, to enhance the relationship between the youth in Sioux City and the department. It is also an opportunity for high school students to learn more about possible careers in the law enforcement field.

Students participate in activities such as defensive driving, traffic stops, and defensive tactics. There are also demonstrations with the K-9 Unit and SWAT team. There is no fee for the students to participate in the academy.

Applications are now available through the school resource officers or the guidance office at all the Sioux City high schools and middle schools, as well as the police headquarters at 601 Douglas Street.

The deadline for applications is May 6. Space is limited to 22 students. The dates for the academy are:

May 31, 6 to 8 p.m., SCPD, 601 Douglas St.

June 7, 3 to 6:30 p.m., SCPD

June 14, 3 to 7:15 p.m., National Training Center, near Sioux Gateway Airport

June 21, 3 to 6:30 p.m., SCPD

June 28, 3 to 7:30 p.m., NTC

For more information or to request an application, contact Rita Donnelly at 712-279-6424 or rdonnelly@sioux-city.org.

