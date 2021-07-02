Sioux City police: Fireworks complaints rise ahead of July 4 holiday

SIOUX CITY -- Fireworks complaints ramped up in Sioux City ahead of the Fourth of July holiday with some frustrated residents even threatening to fire their guns in response to the illegal discharge of firecrackers, bottle rockets and other pyrotechnics.

"We have some people make statements about firing their guns off out of frustration over the fireworks," Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Jeremy McClure said. "This complicates the situation for us, as we have had to dedicate resources to addressing people making these comments to our dispatchers instead of responding to fireworks. Luckily, we do not know of anyone actually doing this."

From June 1-28, the department logged 142 fireworks complaints. That's a decrease, however, from the 238 complaints recorded during that time frame last year.

Saturday is the first of two consecutive days during the Fourth of July holiday that residents can legally set off fireworks. The city's ordinance allows discharges only from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"Although we are seeing an improvement in numbers, we are seeing more complaints as we get closer to the holiday weekend," McClure said. "We want to remind people of the law and that they are not legal to discharge in Sioux City until the 3rd and the 4th."

