Sioux City police: Fireworks complaints rise ahead of July 4 holiday

SIOUX CITY -- Fireworks complaints ramped up in Sioux City ahead of the Fourth of July holiday with some frustrated residents even threatening to fire their guns in response to the illegal discharge of firecrackers, bottle rockets and other pyrotechnics.
"We have some people make statements about firing their guns off out of frustration over the fireworks," Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Jeremy McClure said. "This complicates the situation for us, as we have had to dedicate resources to addressing people making these comments to our dispatchers instead of responding to fireworks. Luckily, we do not know of anyone actually doing this."
From June 1-28, the department logged 142 fireworks complaints. That's a decrease, however, from the 238 complaints recorded during that time frame last year.
Saturday is the first of two consecutive days during the Fourth of July holiday that residents can legally set off fireworks. The city's ordinance allows discharges only from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
"Although we are seeing an improvement in numbers, we are seeing more complaints as we get closer to the holiday weekend," McClure said. "We want to remind people of the law and that they are not legal to discharge in Sioux City until the 3rd and the 4th."
Last year, Sioux City police officers were dispatched to nearly 100 more fireworks-related complaints than in 2017 -- the year Iowa lifted an 84-year ban on fireworks discharge.
This past January, in response to the complaints of pet owners, veterans and numerous other residents, the council passed ordinance changes that added a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. A first offense is $250, while a second offense is $500 and a third or subsequent offense is $1,000. Before the changes, only direct violators could be charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property.
McClure said Tuesday that officers have issued a total of seven fireworks-related citations so far in 2021. Only one of those citations fell under the ordinance changes.
During the council comments portion of Monday's City Council meeting, Councilman Alex Watters asked residents to act respectfully and responsibly when shooting off fireworks.
"I know there are certainly people in my neighborhood, and, judging by emails and phone calls, apparently in other neighborhoods as well, that didn't understand that there is a city ordinance with very direct times of when you are able to shoot off those fireworks," he said.
In effort to further curb illegal fireworks discharge, Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore worked on a series of public service announcements featuring public safety officials and residents, which have been airing on TV ahead of the holiday. Last week, Sioux City Fire Rescue issued a statement encouraging residents to completely forego discharging fireworks due to extreme drought.
McClure said the police department is trying to dedicate officers working the afternoon shift to respond to fireworks complaints, as staffing allows. He said the department understands the frustration surrounding illegal fireworks discharge and implored people to celebrate respectfully.
"We do appreciate everyone that is abiding by the law and not discharging fireworks," he said.