Sioux City police grappling with 'rash' of shootings

SIOUX CITY -- Seven people have been shot within Sioux City limits in just over a month amid what police are calling a "rash" of gun-related incidents. Many of those incidents are tied to ongoing rivalries, involving gangs or drugs.

Officers responded to 22 shots fired calls between March 1 and April 6, according to data provided by the Sioux City Police Department. Some of those reports led police to open 10 shooting investigations, which have resulted in four arrests.

The violence ramped up again this week, when police responded to two more shootings in a span of 14 hours.

At 7:24 p.m. Thursday, callers reported hearing shots fired in the area of Stone Park Boulevard and 32nd Street and the area of Hamilton and Stone Park boulevards. Shortly after the shots were fired, witnesses observed a four-door silver car chasing a black car eastbound on Stone Park Boulevard. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle, but did find evidence of a shooting, police said. No one was shot. The investigation is ongoing.

Then, on Friday, police were called to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Gibson St. at 9:17 a.m. for a woman shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a Sioux City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects have been identified at this time. The investigation is continuing, according to police.

Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said the motives behind the recent shootings are "running the gamut."

"Most of the shootings have stemmed from ongoing rivalries and other criminal activity. If you're not involved in criminal activity, typically, you're not as likely to be a victim of this gun violence," McClure said. "There has seemed to have been a few reports of road rage incidents, where people have pulled guns on other drivers. That's very concerning to us that people feel inclined to use weapons or the threat of weapons to settle minor disagreements."

McClure said the police department is "allocating a lot of resources" to investigate the shootings and partnering with state and federal agencies that can help trace weapons and analyze physical evidence. He said investigators are keeping in contact with prosecutors in order to file "the most severe charges possible."

"There are a few people that we have ongoing investigations on that we believe once we're able to get them arrested and charged would alleviate a lot of these issues," he said.

The uptick in gun violence prompted some City Council members to raise the issue at their weekly meeting on April 4.

"I do think we are seeing an increase in serious crimes," Councilman Alex Watters said. "I spoke with the city manager, as well as members of our police force. I can assure you they're doing everything they can to address these situations."

SHOTS FIRED

On March 14, a woman was shot in the lower abdomen at a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Ave.

According to court documents, the woman went to 21-year-old Carlos Mejia's home to get money from him to buy methamphetamine. Mejia fired one shot from the kitchen at the woman as she tried to flee. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released. Mejia has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

Less than a week later, on March 20, a suspect in a tan SUV shot at an 18-year-old and two juveniles in a black Chrysler in the 500 block of W. Sixth St. No one was struck by gunfire, but the Chrysler was damaged. Police believe the shooting may be related to an "ongoing dispute."

The next day, on March 21, a homeowner shot one of two armed suspects who came to his home in the 1600 block of Nebraska St. One of the suspects fired at the homeowner, who shot back. The suspect is still recovering in the hospital and the investigation is continuing. The incident is related to an "ongoing dispute" between the parties, according to police.

The following week, on March 28, officers responded to a report of two cars shooting at each other in the 2100 block of Rebecca St. A 17-year-old showed up at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's with a minor gunshot wound. Police say the suspect fired shots at the victim due to an "ongoing dispute."

The police log for April 15 showed a shots fired call near the 2700 block of Rebecca St. just before midnight. Through Saturday afternoon, officials were unable to provide any additional information about the incident.

On April 4, a man was shot at Uncle Dave's Bar following a dispute. Officers found the man lying on the bar's front steps in the 1400 block of West Third St. Naji Shorter, 29, of Des Moines, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Shorter is charged with attempted murder, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and other felonies. He is prohibited from possessing firearms after a March 2020 domestic assault conviction in Omaha, in which he was placed on 12 months' probation. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, remains hospitalized.

On April 5, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South Irene St. During an altercation, one roommate stabbed another roommate. As the suspect and two of his associates were fleeing, one of them fired at a third roommate. No one was injured by gunfire. Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Other shootings are seemingly random or involve domestic violence, McClure said.

On March 25, a 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect as he walked down an alley in the 1800 block of Jones St., after midnight. Police say the shooting appears to have been an "unprovoked attack." The victim's wound was described as "non-life-threatening."

Four days later, on the morning of March 29, a 16-year-old male was shot multiple times by an unknown man in the 700 block of 18th St. The teen, who was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, told authorities the man started a physical altercation with him while he was walking. During that altercation, the suspect shot the teen with a handgun. The teen has since been released from the hospital and is continuing his recovery. McClure said the suspect's description has been updated to a black male with short hair and a tattoo on his face.

DOMESTIC-RELATED

Of the 22 shots fired reports between March 1 and April 6, police are looking into the possibility that seven of them may be related to ongoing investigations into 34-year-old Capri Rogers.

Rogers was initially arrested on several felonies, including kidnapping and firearms violations. He has been formally charged in Woodbury County District Court with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 2, police responded to a shooting incident in the 1800 block Jackson St. They found a maroon Honda Odyssey with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood, as well as "multiple projectile impact holes" in a garage. Further investigation revealed that Rogers had been holding his girlfriend captive and abusing her.

The day Rogers was arrested, neighbors called police and reported that he was walking outside a residence in the 1800 block of Jackson Street with a rifle-style firearm.

"The big thing that's helped in a lot of these cases is people calling in reports of shots being fired or being witnesses and providing us with their witness statements, as well as video evidence," McClure said. "It's going a long way to help solve a lot of these cases, especially when victims don't want to participate in the investigation."

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, a shotgun was seized from the residence along with a 22-caliber revolver, ammunition and 140 spent shell casings. Rogers had been living in the house with his girlfriend since the beginning of March.

"Capri Rogers was a prohibited person, so he shouldn't have had a weapon. He was a felon," McClure said.

A search of Virginia court records conducted by The Journal revealed that Rogers was convicted of robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in 2008 in Henrico Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the robbery charge, 13 years of which were suspended, and three years in prison on the firearm charge. The Journal found no prior criminal history for Rogers in Iowa.

Rogers allegedly began punching his girlfriend in the head in early March. That violence escalated to "strangulation more than three times" and resulted in the woman "blacking out," according to the complaint. Rogers also sexually assaulted the woman, kicked and punched her, and shot a 22-caliber revolver into the mattress around her head. She had to undergo cranial surgery for bleeding and clots from the assaults. She also suffered a broken ankle and bruises to her arms, neck, thighs, buttocks and torso, according to the complaint.

While the woman was recovering at home, Rogers killed two of her cats in front of her. He allegedly broke the neck of the female cat and shot the male cat four times, according to the complaint.

"The defendant told the victim she would end up like the cats if she ever left him or told anyone. The defendant said this while in possession of the revolver and, then, shot the victim's cell phone," the complaint states.

The very next day, another Sioux City man allegedly fired a gun at his girlfriend.

On April 3, officers responded to a 911 call after a woman said Agustin J. Sanchez Jr. pointed a gun at her and proceeded to shoot it next to her head. Sanchez, 35, fled the scene in a vehicle, which he crashed in the 4000 block of Jackson St. Officers found the gun inside of the vehicle. He has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies.

