Sioux City police ID driver recovered from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the identity of a man who died after his pickup truck went into the Missouri River on Saturday.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement released Monday that the man was 69-year-old Gerald M. Reed, of Smithland, Iowa.

This accident, which occurred during a period of heavy rain, is under investigation.

At around 10:27 p.m. Saturday, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a pickup truck that had lost control while traveling south on Interstate 29 at about mile marker 150 and drove into the Missouri River.

Responding officers located where the truck went into the river and found that it was fully underwater, according the department.

Sioux City Fire Rescue and the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 Dive Team began efforts to retrieve the vehicle from the water, but were unsuccessful during the overnight hours due to conditions in the area.

Recovery efforts resumed Sunday morning, and at 11:21 a.m. divers successfully recovered the truck from the water.

