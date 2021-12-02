Sioux City police ID pedestrian killed by SUV

SIOUX CITY -- Police have released the name of a pedestrian who died after being struck Wednesday in a Sioux City intersection.

David Biddle, 71, of Sioux City, was struck by an SUV at 8:13 a.m. at the intersection of West Fourth and Bluff streets. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

According to police, Biddle was crossing the intersection, stopped to pick up something in the street and was struck by a small SUV, which was eastbound on West Fourth Street. Police said the juvenile female driving the SUV reported she did not see Biddle because the sun obscured her vision.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

