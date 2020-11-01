 Skip to main content
Sioux City Police investigate unrelated Westside shootings that injured 2
Sioux City Police investigate unrelated Westside shootings that injured 2

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police detectives are investigating two unrelated shootings that took place on the west side during the early morning hours Sunday and left two men injured. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 414 West Seventh St. for a shooting. On arrival, officers found a male who had been shot, and rendered aid to him before he was taken to a local hospital. The man's injuries are considered serious. 

The suspect in this shooting has yet to be identified. 

Less than half an hour later, at 3:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence at 804 Main St. for another shooting. Roughly a block away, officers located a man who had been shot. The officers rendered aid to the man before he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

A suspect in this shooting has been identified, but his name has not been released pending further investigation. Initial investigations indicate that the suspect had been in a relationship with a female at that residence, and broke into the house before shooting a man who was visiting. 

The victim ran from the residence and was located a short distance away. the suspect fled the area and has not been located. 

911 phone
