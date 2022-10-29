Sioux City Police investigating double homicide on West Fifth Street

SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police.

According to a press release, officers say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street where they came across two victims: one who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.

The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

"The SCPD is not actively looking for a suspect at this time, the person of interest has been identified and is not a threat to the public," Sioux City Police said.

Police said since the investigation is still ongoing, no further details will be released at this time.