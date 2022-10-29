 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide on West Fifth Street

SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police.

According to a press release, officers say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street where they came across two victims: one who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.

The names of the victims are not being released pending notification of next of kin.

"The SCPD is not actively looking for a suspect at this time, the person of interest has been identified and is not a threat to the public," Sioux City Police said.

Police said since the investigation is still ongoing, no further details will be released at this time. 

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

