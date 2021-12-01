Sioux City police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

SIOUX CITY -- A pedestrian died after being struck by an SUV Wednesday morning on Sioux City's west side.

The man, whom authorities have not identified, was stuck at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Bluff Street at 8:13 a.m.

According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, the man was crossing the intersection, when he stopped to pick something up in the street. That's when he was struck by a small SUV, which was eastbound on West Fourth Street.

"The SUV was operated by a juvenile-female who reported that she was not able to see the pedestrian due to the sun obscuring her vision," the statement said. "... Based on witness accounts and available video evidence, it does not appear that the SUV involved was speeding."

The man was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later, according to the statement.

Investigating officers are looking for the occupants of a white full-sized pickup truck, which stopped shortly after the crash occurred. The statement said the pickup left the scene before officers arrived.

The occupants of the truck are asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

