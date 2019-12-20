Sioux City police Lt. Pat McCann retires

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Lt. Pat McCann is officially retiring this month.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said McCann's last day on the job was Wednesday, though his retirement does not become official until the end of the month.

McCann joined the SCPD on Feb. 10, 1986 and worked in crimes against persons, homicides, felony assaults and special investigations. He was promoted to Lieutenant in August 2005.

He was most recently in charge of the records division.

A small celebration was held Wednesday to celebrate McCann's career with the department.

