Sioux City police offer guidance for ATV, UTV operation ahead of new state law

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is offering guidance to all-terrain vehicle and utility terrain vehicle operators in advance of a new state law that goes into effect Friday.

Iowa House File 2130 legalizes the use of ATVs and UTVs on a limited number of roadways. Cities are allowed to regulate operation of such vehicles on two-lane primary and secondary road extensions. ATVs and UTVs cannot be used on highways greater than two lanes, regardless of location in the city or county.

The City of Sioux City currently has no ordinances that either restrict or allow ATV/UTV usage on city streets beyond what is indicated in the new state law.

The following roads are the only roads in Sioux City where ATV and UTV usage is legal based on the amended laws:

• K29 – Old Lakeport Road, south of Derocher Path

• D18 – Correctionville Road, east of Camp High Hopes

• D25 – Old Hwy 141, southeast of the entrance to the cemetery

ATV and UTV operation on other streets is not permitted. A violation carries a fine of $70.

Individuals who choose to operate ATVs or UTVs on approved roadways must also comply with the following restrictions:

• The driver of the ATV/UTV must be at least 18 and have financial liability coverage in effect for the vehicle and carry proof of such insurance.

• The ATV/UTV must display lighted headlamps at all times while the vehicle is operated on the highway.

