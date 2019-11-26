Sioux City police officer, wounded in line of duty in 2013, retires

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Officer Kevin McCormick, wounded in the line of duty six years ago, has retired.

McCormick was shot in the alley in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street during a routine traffic stop on April 29, 2013. Jamal Dean sprang from the passenger seat of a car during the stop and fired eight shots at McCormick’s squad car, with one hitting McCormick in the head.

After an extensive manhunt, Dean was captured. He later pleaded guilty to a state charge of attempted murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

McCormick, who was treated at a local hospital, recovered from his wounds and returned to duty shortly after the shooting,

Experts credited the then-first-year officer for his composure and quick thinking during the shooting, saying it likely saved his life, and offered an example of how to respond to a deadly situation. McCormick sought cover behind the dashboard, threw his cruiser into reverse and calmly radioed a police dispatcher.

The Police Department honored McCormick at a ceremony Monday as he officially retired after seven years on the force.