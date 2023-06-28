SIOUX CITY — Members of the public can now submit comments and feedback about the Sioux City Police Department on the agency's website.

The department announced Wednesday it has added a link on its website to a public comment web portal from the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA.

To access the link, go to www.siouxcitypolice.com, click on the Resources tab and then the CALEA Portal tab.

The portal allows for public comments, commendations and other information about the police department's quality of service or other information. The portal should not be used to submit information about investigations.

There will be no response to comments other than an acknowledgement that the submission has been received. The information will be used by CALEA as it assesses the police department's accreditation. The department has been accredited with CALEA since 1995 and was re-accredited in July 2022.