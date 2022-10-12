 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City police relocate speed kiosks

Floyd Boulevard speed camera

Sioux City police on Wednesday relocated the speed kiosks to the 2900 block of Transit Avenue and the 3400 block of Military Road.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department relocated its two mobile speed kiosks on Wednesday.

The kiosks now are watching for speeders at the 2900 block of Transit Avenue and the 3400 block of Military Road.

They previously were in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard.

Mueller said the units, which resemble big ATM machines, will initially be placed in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard. He said the kiosks will be moved around to "trouble spots" throughout the city. 

