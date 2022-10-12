Sioux City police relocate speed kiosks

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department relocated its two mobile speed kiosks on Wednesday.
The kiosks now are watching for speeders at the 2900 block of Transit Avenue and the 3400 block of Military Road.
They previously were in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today