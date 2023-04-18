SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning incident where multiple shots were fired on South Clinton Street in the Morningside area.

According to Sioux City Police, on the 2300 block of South Clinton, a 24-year-old male got into an argument with another man inside of the residence. As the argument escalated, the suspect pulled out a handgun and chased the other man out of the house. As the chase went north, toward the suspect's car, the suspect fired two shots at the other man.

"Both shots missed the victim, but one bullet struck the front passenger window of the suspect's vehicle that was parked on the east side of S. Clinton Street," a Sioux City Police release said.

Police say the suspect then left the scene in a silver 2008 Chevy Impala which was later found, unoccupied, four blocks from where the shooting took place.