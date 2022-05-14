Sioux City Police reports shooting at 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police confirmed at 11:30 a.m., Saturday morning that a shooting on the north end of town occurred less than an hour prior.

Per a release from Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure: "At 10:44 am, we received reports of shots being fired in the area (of) 14th and Ingleside. When officers arrived on scene they did not locate any victims or involved persons but did locate evidence of a shooting."

The release then states that not long after the shooting took place, an adult male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at MercyOne.

In mid-April, the Journal published a story noting how Sioux City Police responded to 22 shots fired calls between March 1 and April 6, according to data provided by the department.

One of the incidents was a shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Ave.

In another, on March 25, a 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect as he walked down an alley in the 1800 block of Jones St., after midnight.

Four days later, on the morning of March 29, a 16-year-old male was shot multiple times by an unknown man in the 700 block of 18th St. The teen, who was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, told authorities the man started a physical altercation with him while he was walking.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

