Sioux City Police respond to reports of a shooting near West Fourth and Burton Street

SIOUX CITY — Just before noon on Tuesday, Sioux City Police officers responded to a report of a shooting near West Fourth and Burton Street on the west side of town.

Multiple law enforcement officials could be seen in the parking lot of the Goodwill of the Great Plains, which is at 3100 W. Fourth Street, talking to a person believed to be the victim in the incident. A witness, from Goodwill, could be heard saying the incident didn't happen at that location but that the victim saw an officer and pulled in.