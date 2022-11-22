 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Police respond to reports of a shooting near West Fourth and Burton Street

Reports of shooting near Goodwill of the Great Plains in Sioux City

Just before noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, multiple Sioux City Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Burton Street and W. Fourth Street.

According to a witness, the driver of a car involved in the incident saw an officer in the parking lot of the Goodwill of the Great Plains and pulled in.

SIOUX CITY — Just before noon on Tuesday, Sioux City Police officers responded to a report of a shooting near West Fourth and Burton Street on the west side of town. 

Multiple law enforcement officials could be seen in the parking lot of the Goodwill of the Great Plains, which is at 3100 W. Fourth Street, talking to a person believed to be the victim in the incident. A witness, from Goodwill, could be heard saying the incident didn't happen at that location but that the victim saw an officer and pulled in.

This is an evolving story and the Journal will have more information as it comes out. Please check back throughout the day.

