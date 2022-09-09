Sioux City police say crashes are 'trending down' near new speed kiosks

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down."

The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard. But, due to a technical glitch, the issuing of violations didn't begin until July 12.

From July 12 to Aug. 31, a total of 970 violations were tallied between the two kiosks, which resemble large ATM machines, Community Policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said. Speeding has dropped nearly a full percentage point at the Hamilton location, since the cameras were installed, he said.

"Although the kiosks were in place in May, and we didn't start issuing the violations until July, it was recording traffic data," McClure said. "When they put the cameras in place, they noticed that 1.9% of the cars passing it were in violation of where it's set to trigger. By the end of July, that reduced down to 1.06%. So, we saw a significant reduction in speed passing the camera."

The kiosks were provided by traffic camera vendor Redflex Traffic Systems, an Arizona-based firm that has contracted with the city for several years to provide automated cameras to photograph motorists speeding or running red lights. The kiosks operate similar to the two speed cameras the city placed on Interstate 29. After reconstruction of the interstate finished, state officials required the city to remove its I-29 cameras.

Radar detects the speed at which a vehicle is traveling; and the mobile camera is triggered when a vehicle goes over a set speed. After a violation is recorded, the footage is sent to a database. An officer with the police department then reviews the violation and decides whether to approve or disapprove it. The civil penalty for excessive speed over the posted speed limit is $100 and up. Speed and red-light camera violations are not reported to the state that issued the violator's license or their insurance company.

From Jan. 1, 2018 to June 10, 2022, McClure said 28 crashes were documented at 36th Street and Hamilton Boulevard, while 26 were tallied at Stone Park and Hamilton boulevards, during that time period.

"Since July 1, there have been three accidents at Hamilton and Stone Park and one at Hamilton and 36th. So, what the traffic unit is telling me is that the accidents reported at these two intersections is trending down," he said.

Between 28th Street and Outer Drive, McClure said 28 accidents were reported from Jan. 1, 2018 to June 10, 2022. Since the implementation of the kiosks, he said zero accidents have been reported there.

"We are very pleased that we are seeing a reduction of people speeding on the roads there and we are seeing a trend down in accident reports for the areas around the cameras, which is the whole intended purpose of them," said McClure, who noted that the department has no immediate plans to move the kiosks to other locations.

The city continues to operate fixed automated red-light cameras at six high-traffic locations. The systems capture photos and video of suspected violations, which are reviewed by police. Vehicle owners are mailed notices that they owe a fine. Revenue from fines is divided between Sioux City and Redflex, according to terms of a contract between the two.

The city's cut of each citation depends on the number of citations issued each month. If more than 1,000 citations are issued that month, then the city gets 80% of the fee, given that the fee is $100. If one to 1,000 citations are issued that month, then the city gets 75% of the fee, provided that the fee is $100.