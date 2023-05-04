SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is seeking a missing 14-year-old.

Heavenly Hope Marie Martin was reported missing to the department on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Missing Person Information Clearinghouse.

Martin is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

A family member of Martins' said in an email to The Journal that Martin is believed to still be in the Sioux City area.

Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6160 or the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse at 515-725-6036.