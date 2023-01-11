 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City police seeking public's help to find 32-year-old Antonio C. Cobb

  Tim Hynds

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police are seeking the public's help in locating a 32-year-old man.

The police department said in a statement that Antonio C. Cobb's family haven't seen or heard from him since Nov. 28. 

Cobb drives a green 1997 Oldsmobile Supreme with no plates. Family members say he could be in the Urbandale, Iowa, area, but it is not like Cobb to not contact his family or girlfriend for this long, according to police. 

Members of the public are encouraged to call the non-emergency number for their local law enforcement agency if they spot Cobb. They can also contact Det. Paul Yaneff at 712-279-6386.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government.

