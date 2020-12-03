Sioux City Police unveil body cameras Thursday

Footage from the cameras will be available to police detectives as supporting documentation in traffic accidents and criminal investigations. The footage can also be accessed by the public on request, either through an open records request or via subpoena. There are limitations, however.

"One of the things that comes into play though is privacy. Very oftentimes, these videos involve some privacy issues that might require redaction, or work by our team to do that, so there might be some fee-based services associated with accessing camera footage," Mueller said. "But that's what these are about, is transparency."

Body camera footage from "arrests and critical incidents are saved pretty much forever," Mueller said, while footage from "day-to-day citizen contacts" are deleted after a period of roughly two years, due to storage limitations.

"The fact is, we can't maintain such a large volume (of footage)," Mueller said. "Imagine, the fact that officers are going to be filming virtually all of their interactions. So at some point, something's that's thought to be non-critical, is then going to be dumped. But that's going to be held for a long enough period of time that, if somebody comes and lists a concern, we're going to be able to access that."