Sioux City Police unveil body cameras

"The cameras are on during all citizen contacts, so if a uniformed officer gets dispatched to a call for service, they are to activate those when they make contact with citizens," Mueller said. "Now, they're not on all the time. If they stop and get a soda during their shift, they're not going to turn them on, but should they come across a situation where they anticipate they'll be making citizen contact or conducting enforcement action, they will then activate those cameras."

Footage from the cameras will be available to police detectives as supporting documentation in traffic accidents and criminal investigations. The footage can also be accessed by the public on request, either through an open records request or via subpoena. There are limitations, however.

"One of the things that comes into play though is privacy. Very oftentimes, these videos involve some privacy issues that might require redaction, or work by our team to do that, so there might be some fee-based services associated with accessing camera footage," Mueller said. "But that's what these are about, is transparency."

Body camera footage from "arrests and critical incidents are saved pretty much forever," Mueller said, while footage from "day-to-day citizen contacts" are deleted after a period of roughly two years, due to storage limitations.