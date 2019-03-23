SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department on Saturday afternoon warned of a man wanted after a Nebraska double homicide who may be in the area.
According to a post on the SCPD Facebook page, authorities are seeking 36-year-old Brindar Jangir after a double homicide in Otoe County, Nebraska. Jangir was residing in Sioux City and may be in the area.
The homicides occurred Saturday morning in the village of Douglas, Nebraska, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The victims, 56-year-old Randal Grimes and 51-year-old Annette Grimes, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Jangir is believed to be driving a red four-door 2008 Honda Accord with the license GHW-345. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Anyone with information on Jangir's whereabouts is encouraged to call 9-1-1 and request police.