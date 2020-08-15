Sioux City postal workers' union officials say mail-in ballots won't overwhelm the post office

SIOUX CITY -- The president of the union branch that represents postal workers in the Sioux City metro, along with the former president of the union, said this week that widespread mail-in voting likely would not overwhelm the mail system.
Their optimism, however, is at odds with the U.S. Postal Service itself, which has sent letters warning states it cannot guarantee that mailed ballots cast in November will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has continued his broadside against voting by mail.
Kevin Pettit, the former president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 69, which represents postal workers in the Sioux City metro, said there's no way mail-in ballots would overwhelm the post office. The president, he said, opposes mail-in voting out of the belief it would yield more benefit to Democratic candidates than Republicans.
"Trump is trying to mess with the post office," said Pettit, who retired July 31.
A research article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in June found that universal voting by mail would yield no particular benefit to candidates of either party. Voting by mail has been the subject of heightened interest in recent months due to fears that in-person voting could spread COVID-19.
"We are completely capable, in this environment, to get (ballots) sent back efficiently," Pettit said.
On Thursday, the president suggested in an interview on the Fox Business Network that the postal service wouldn't be able to handle a flood of mail-in ballots without additional funds earmarked for the post office in a stalled relief package.
Congressional Democrats have supported the additional post office funding. The post office itself has suffered staggering financial losses during the pandemic -- for the three months that ended in June, the post office lost $2.2 billion.
“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”
According to the United States Postal Service website, the USPS handles some 472.1 million pieces of mail every day. Some days of the year, particularly those nearest Christmas, are known for a massive surge in parcels compared to other times of the year.
Chuck Marchand, the current president of NALC Branch 69, said Sioux City postal workers have already handled mail-in ballots for years, because Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill's office has long distributed them. This summer, Gill's office sent mail-in ballot request forms to every registered voter in the county, along with letters explaining and encouraging voting by mail.
"We already do local (mail-in voting) with (Pat) Gill," Marchand said. "Our local ballots, we've been doing that for a long time. We've had no issues. Just like the Census Bureau mail that had come out. They've entrusted us to do that, and we've handled that flawlessly."
The new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a prominent Trump political donor, has sought to cut costs, with the result that services have been curtailed or altered. DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO, implemented measures to eliminate overtime pay and hold over mail if distribution centers are running late.
Shortly before he retired at the end of last month, Pettit noted that something strange started happening with the "flats," a postal term that generally refers to magazines and other oversize, non-package items sent through the mail.
These pieces of mail began to be effectively delayed, due to a procedural change from the top.
For years, Pettit said he and the other carriers would sort the flats (and other mail items that couldn't be put in order by a machine) in the morning, before they began their routes.
Then, during the last week in July, the post office began holding back these items, leaving carriers to organize them at the end of their day, after their routes -- in effect, delaying these pieces of mail until the following day.
"It's something to do with the new postmaster general's rules," Pettit said.
"So they literally slowed down mail by a day, the oversize stuff. And that's just a fact, that they did that," he added.
The Trump administration this week sued two Democratic-leaning counties in Iowa, Linn and Johnson, for efforts by county auditors there to streamline mail-in voting.
Absentee ballot request forms were sent to registered voters in Linn and Johnson counties with personal information already filled in, including their names, dates of birth and voting pin numbers. Voters were asked to review, sign and return the forms to get ballots in October that they can mail back or drop off, avoiding crowded polling places.
The administration is seeking to invalidate tens of thousands of voters’ absentee ballot applications in these counties.
Marchand said that postal workers are accustomed to their work being politicized.
"We just go through, and do our jobs. I mean, that's for higher people than us to deal with," Marchand said.
"I guess because the postal service has always been kind of scrutinized and criticized for stuff for probably the last 15 to 20 years, I think most employees kind of become numb to that situation. We're all fully aware of what's going on, but it's really not up to us," he added.
The post office, Marchand noted, is trusted with other important mail, and he said mail carriers are zealous about doing the job right.
"We can hit every address in America daily with no problem. We treat all mail as priority. It's not just your absentee ballot, it's not just your census, your MidAmerican bill, or your water bill, or your Christmas card, medication for the elderly," he said. "We all are very versatile and very good at what we do."
The Associated Press contributed reporting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.