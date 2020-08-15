Sioux City postal workers' union officials say mail-in ballots won't overwhelm the post office

"It's something to do with the new postmaster general's rules," Pettit said.

"So they literally slowed down mail by a day, the oversize stuff. And that's just a fact, that they did that," he added.

The Trump administration this week sued two Democratic-leaning counties in Iowa, Linn and Johnson, for efforts by county auditors there to streamline mail-in voting.

Absentee ballot request forms were sent to registered voters in Linn and Johnson counties with personal information already filled in, including their names, dates of birth and voting pin numbers. Voters were asked to review, sign and return the forms to get ballots in October that they can mail back or drop off, avoiding crowded polling places.

The administration is seeking to invalidate tens of thousands of voters’ absentee ballot applications in these counties.

Marchand said that postal workers are accustomed to their work being politicized.

"We just go through, and do our jobs. I mean, that's for higher people than us to deal with," Marchand said.