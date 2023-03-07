SIOUX CITY -- Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said it will "take a village" for Sioux City to host between 40,000 and 50,000 people when RAGBRAI kicks off on July 22.

For the first time in eight years, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will begin in Sioux City. Salvatore said 15,000 riders have registered for the event, which ends in Davenport on July 29. Last year's ride took off from Sergeant Bluff.

"They're going back to somewhat of the original route from 50 years ago," Salvatore said. "As the result of it being the 50th anniversary, they're expecting more people on this year's ride. This has got to be up there with any event Sioux City has ever done."

Kristi Franz, executive director of the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, said RAGBRAI will have an economic impact on the Sioux City area in the millions of dollars. She said the majority of the metro's hotels are already booked for the ride's kickoff.

"It will have a huge economic impact. People will be coming in several days before the ride. They will be shopping in our stores, eating in our restaurants, buying gas for their cars that follow (the riders), staying in our hotels," she said.

Franz said hundreds of local volunteers will be needed to support the ride.

"It takes the whole community of being really invested to support this event," she said.

2015 RAGBRAI Start RAGBRAI cyclists dip their back tires into the Missouri River at Chris Larsen Park in Sioux City on July, 19, 2015. More than 40,000 visitors …

More than a dozen Sioux City RAGBRAI committees have been set up, ranging from communications to housing to fundraising.

Since a volunteer chair is still being sought, Salvatore said information about volunteer opportunities will be forthcoming.

"Some of the committees are set. Some of them are still looking for assistance. Some of the assistance we'll just need the day of RAGBRAI," he said.

Salvatore said the campground areas for the event, Chris Larsen Park and Riverside Park, have been established. He noted that unregistered riders will be at Cook Park. The Tyson Events Center and Longlines Family Rec Center parking lot has been designated as the entertainment and bike expo area.

"The entertainment has not been announced yet. We're working closely with RAGBRAI on that," Salvatore said.

Sioux City has always been the starting point of the west-to-east ride in the years it has made the route. The route out of Sioux City to Storm Lake is slated to be announced on March 13, according to Salvatore.

"There's lots of public safety and coordination to be done with various jurisdictions, such as Woodbury County, the Iowa DOT, the Highway Patrol. So, it's truly going to take a village to pull this event off, but we have a great group in place right now," Salvatore said. "We're looking forward to the challenge."

2015 RAGBRAI Start RAGBRAI cyclists ride past Outer Drive North in Sioux City on July, 19, 2015. More than 40,000 visitors are expected to come to Sioux City for…

RAGBRAI was the brainchild of John Karras and Donald Kaul, two Des Moines Register reporters who in the summer of 1973 were joined by 114 riders for a bicycle trek across the state. In the decades since, RAGBRAI has become one of Iowa's premier summertime events.

Overnight stops on this year's route include Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama and Toledo (two communities very near each other in Tama County) and Coralville.