Sioux City PrideFest 2021 is Sept. 18

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Pride Alliance will host Sioux City PrideFest 2021 in the city's downtown on Sept. 18.

The event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., will be held on Fourth Street between Nebraska and Jackson Streets. The Sioux City Public Museum, including its green space, will also be used for the event.

PrideFest 2021 will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with a LGBTQ+ Walk from Fourth and Iowa streets to the Museum. The purpose of the walk is to honor local LGBTQ+ history.

Although the PrideFest is typically held in early June, Siouxland Pride Alliance made the decision, due to COVID-19, to hold the event in the fall. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be available on-site and most PrideFest 2021 activities will be held outdoors.

A free lunch will be available to all who attend the event.

A variety of activities will be offered, including a yoga class by Connie Reynolds (The Yoga College), arts and craft for children, a children's story time, face painting, a LGBTQ+ trivia quiz, Drag Queen Bingo and other games. A drag show by Haus of Qui and an organizational fair featuring nearly 40 local and regional organizations and businesses are other highlights of the festival.