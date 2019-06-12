SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City projects have received 2019 Preservation Iowa awards.
The Woodbury County Courthouse Virtual Tour was named Best Special Project, while Milwaukee Railroad Shops historic District and Railroad Museum was honored as Best Community Preservation Effort.
The State Historical Society, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, presents annual Preservation Project of Merit Awards to historic properties in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Northwood, Sioux City and Waterloo. The awards recognize projects that exemplify the best practices of historic preservation, meet the U.S. Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation of Historic Buildings and use the State Historic Preservation and Cultural and Entertainment District Tax Credit Program.
To commemorate the Woodbury County Courthouse's 100th anniversary, the Woodbury County Supervisors appointed a committee to plan a week-long celebration to encourage locals and out-of-towners to tour the property. The committee developed an eye-catching website that depicts not only the building's beauty, but also the rich architectural history of Prairie School buildings. The Courthouse Foundation funded the project.
The Milwaukee Railroad Shops Historic District is home to one of seven surviving roundhouse terminal landscapes in the nation. Twenty-five years ago, there was little indication of the area's historic significance, but the Siouxland Historic Railroad Association acquired the property in 1995 and began to celebrate the district's long-ignored historical assets. During the past 10 years, more than 160,000 volunteer hours helped transform the district and implement many educational programs to keep the history of the rail industry in Iowa alive.