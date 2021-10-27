Sioux City property owners face a 22% increase in their valuations for tax purposes

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland officials are urging multi-residential property owners in Sioux City to appeal their valuations by Monday's deadline.

Owners of apartment buildings, townhomes, assisted living centers, nursing homes and other multi-residential properties face a 22% increase in their valuations for tax purposes under an order issued by the state.

On Monday, Mayor Bob Scott, Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan and Chamber Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker traveled to Des Moines to discuss the increase with Iowa Department of Revenue leadership.

During the council comments portion of Monday's City Council meeting, Scott said he "didn't come away from that meeting feeling very confident" that the state would overturn the increase.

Sioux City Assessor John Lawson has said he is appealing the Department of Revenue's equalization order, saying it's the "result of an incorrect calculation" in a department presentation in the fall of 2019 that advised assessors on the correct way to calculate the range of values for multi-residential properties.

"I would encourage everyone that owns those type of properties to file your appeal by Monday. Just because it's going to a certain amount doesn't mean you can't appeal it the local level," Scott said. "You have to remember when they do an across-the-board 22%, some areas in this town the property values don't increase as dramatic as they do in other areas of the town, so you need to appeal no matter what. You need to get that appeal filed by Monday, so that at least you reserve those rights to have a sit-down with the city assessor and that board that they have that oversees those appeals."

The 2021 assessments will be used to calculate local property taxes for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with the first of two payments due in September 2022.

Protests may filed by mail, in person, or by electronic mail. All appeals must be received by Monday or postmarked on or before that date. To assist in the process, the Sioux City Assessor has put into action an appeal program at siouxcityassessor.com.

