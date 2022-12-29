Sioux City Public Library now able to provide 900 laptops/tablets and more than 1,000 hotspots/routers for extended checkout

SIOUX CITY — A federal program will allow the Sioux City Public Library to provide 900 laptops and tablets and more than 1,000 hotspots and 5G routers to Sioux City residents for extended checkouts.

The library announced in a statement issued Wednesday that it has received funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, a federal program to help schools and libraries address the gap for those who currently lack necessary internet access or the devices they need to connect to online resources.

The kickoff event for the Internet for All initiative will be held on Jan. 6 at the Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representatives from the service provider, T-Mobile, and library staff will be on-hand to distribute devices and offer assistance.

The Wilbur Aalfs Library (copy) (copy) The Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce Street, is shown in Sioux City.

Sioux City residents 18 and older who have a full-service Sioux City Public Library card in good standing are eligible to check out free internet-enabled devices from the library.

Updating or applying for a library card ahead of Jan. 6 event is encouraged.

Visit any Sioux City Public Library location to receive an application or update your card. Please bring a photo I.D. A list of acceptable I.D. verification can be found at siouxcitylibrary.org/services.