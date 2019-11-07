Sioux City Public Library to host book sale

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Library will hold its second annual Holiday Book Sale later this month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The two-day shopping event, which is organized by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Gleeson Room at the library, 529 Pierce St.

Shoppers can look forward to a selection of books that includes general fiction, crafts & holiday, children's and audiobooks. Recordings and hardcover books will be available for $3, paperbacks for $2 and children's picture books for $1.

Proceeds from the sale enhance library service and support initiatives, such as the summer reading program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.