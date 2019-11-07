Sioux City Public Library to host book sale

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Library will hold its second annual Holiday Book Sale later this month.
You have free articles remaining.
The two-day shopping event, which is organized by the Friends of the Sioux City Public Library, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 and from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Gleeson Room at the library, 529 Pierce St.
Shoppers can look forward to a selection of books that includes general fiction, crafts & holiday, children's and audiobooks. Recordings and hardcover books will be available for $3, paperbacks for $2 and children's picture books for $1.
Proceeds from the sale enhance library service and support initiatives, such as the summer reading program.