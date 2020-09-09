Sioux City Public Museum announces new Kid’s Days 2020 activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum is offering a family activity for preschool-aged children on the second Saturday of the month through the end of the year. Launched earlier this summer, Kid’s Days 2020 reimagines the Museum experience with socially distanced activities.

Starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, participants may pick up a packet of themed craft materials to complete at home and engage in a self-directed museum activity with their family group. Packets are free; quantities are limited.

Dates and themes for upcoming activities:

Sept. 12 – Fall on the Farm

Oct. 10 – Day of the Dead and Halloween

Nov. 14 – Native American Foods

Dec. 12 – Holiday Take and Make

Protective masks/face coverings and social distancing are required in all city buildings by members of the public. Hand-sanitizing stations are available. The Sioux City Public Museum is at 607 Fourth St. in downtown Sioux City. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

