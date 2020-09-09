 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City Public Museum announces new Kid’s Days 2020 activities
View Comments

Sioux City Public Museum announces new Kid’s Days 2020 activities

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum is offering a family activity for preschool-aged children on the second Saturday of the month through the end of the year. Launched earlier this summer, Kid’s Days 2020 reimagines the Museum experience with socially distanced activities.

Sioux City Public Museum logo

Starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, participants may pick up a packet of themed craft materials to complete at home and engage in a self-directed museum activity with their family group. Packets are free; quantities are limited.

Dates and themes for upcoming activities:

  • Sept. 12 – Fall on the Farm
  • Oct. 10 – Day of the Dead and Halloween
  • Nov. 14 – Native American Foods
  • Dec. 12 – Holiday Take and Make

Protective masks/face coverings and social distancing are required in all city buildings by members of the public. Hand-sanitizing stations are available. The Sioux City Public Museum is at 607 Fourth St. in downtown Sioux City. Admission is free. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News