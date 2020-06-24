Sioux City Public Museum, Art Center, Interpretive Center to reopen July 7

"Selections from the Vernon Tott Collection" will extend its abbreviated run. An exhibit featuring a local soldier's powerful photos of prisoners of a World War II concentration camp, it is designed to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Ahlem concentration camp.

In addition, the Museum will continues to post its monthly "History at High Noon" presentation online while introducing a new online series, "Sioux City PRIDE Roots" -- a project which preserves Sioux City's LGBTQ community -- which is slated to launch on Thursday.

The Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

However, the public will only have access to the first floor gallery. Classes in the Gilchrist Learning Center have been cancelled for the time being. So has entry into the Junior League Hands On! Gallery.

The Art Center will open "Local Perspectives" -- a juried exhibition by more than 40 Siouxland artists -- on July 11. This will be a "virtual" exhibit until it is determined that the public can view it in person.