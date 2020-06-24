Sioux City Public Museum, Art Center, Interpretive Center to reopen July 7

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum, the Sioux City Art Center and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center have all announced plans to reopen to the public on July 7.
All of the facilities had been closed since March due to COVID-19 concerns.
Each will have new hand sanitizing stations and will require social distancing. Surfaces like restrooms and door handles will be cleaned and disinfected frequently. Facility personnel will be required to wear face masks. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks.
The Museum, 607 4th St., will resume with its normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays on July 7.
It will launch a new summer exhibit that will celebrate what would've been the 30th year of Saturday in the Park. Planned prior to the postponed concert festival, "Saturday in the Park: 29 Years of Memories" will feature memorabilia, slideshows, a 1960 Wurlitzer Model 2410-S jukebox and a 1957 Hammond model RT-3 concert organ.
"City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People's Campaign," a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute, will resume its interrupted run. It examines the Poor People's Campaign, a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C. for 43 days in the summer of 1968.
"Selections from the Vernon Tott Collection" will extend its abbreviated run. An exhibit featuring a local soldier's powerful photos of prisoners of a World War II concentration camp, it is designed to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Ahlem concentration camp.
In addition, the Museum will continues to post its monthly "History at High Noon" presentation online while introducing a new online series, "Sioux City PRIDE Roots" -- a project which preserves Sioux City's LGBTQ community -- which is slated to launch on Thursday.
The Art Center, 225 Nebraska St., will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
However, the public will only have access to the first floor gallery. Classes in the Gilchrist Learning Center have been cancelled for the time being. So has entry into the Junior League Hands On! Gallery.
The Art Center will open "Local Perspectives" -- a juried exhibition by more than 40 Siouxland artists -- on July 11. This will be a "virtual" exhibit until it is determined that the public can view it in person.
The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center/Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For the time being, all interactive exhibits will be discontinued. In addition, concerts and lectures will be posted online as via Facebook Live.
The Sergeant Floyd River Museum & Welcome Center, 1000 Larsen Park Road, will remain closed to the public. Also, its annual Bill Diamond Antique & Classic Car Show, scheduled for July 12, has been canceled for 2020.
