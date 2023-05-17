SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Public Museum is celebrating Sioux City sports and athletes with a new permanent exhibit, which features former NBA player Kirk Hinrich's jersey, a pair of Olympian Shelby Houlihan's track spikes and a hockey puck commemorating the Sioux City Musketeers' 2017 U.S. Hockey League regular season championship.

The installation of "Sioux City Sports" marks the first new exhibit to be added to the permanent gallery since the museum open in 2011. Hilferty & Associates, of Athens, Ohio, provided design services for the exhibit, which was constructed by Split Rock Studios, of Minneapolis. Sioux City-based L&L Builders also worked on the project, which was several years in the making, according to Haley Aguirre, the museum's archival records clerk.

"We wanted to document that history and just celebrate the sheer diversity, not only of sports, but of athletes we have here in Sioux City," she said.

More than 100 pieces of sports memorabilia shine a light on the history of local amateur, semi-pro and pro sports, from high school teams to sponsored clubs. Eventually, the exhibit will include an interactive kiosk.

"It will feature more photographs, information, statistics," said Aguirre, who hopes the kiosk will be up and running sometime in June.

Major funding for the exhibit was provided by the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association and the Siouxland Heritage Foundation, along with a Cultural Leadership Partnership (CLP) grant. The Museum Association received a $20,000 grant award from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs. CLP funds were leveraged with private dollars to create a customized computer database and provide for the security needs of the new exhibit.

Sioux City Public Museum sports exhibit A pair of track shoes worn and autographed by Shelby Houlihan, an East High School graduate and Olympic runner.

Items on display in museums are usually surrounded by glass, or signs posted nearby warn visitors, "Don't touch." However, museumgoers are encouraged to put their hands on footballs, basketballs and baseball gloves, to see how the equipment has changed over the years.

"As the ball got more elongated, it became easier to pass," Matt Anderson, the museum's curator of history, said of footballs.

Before 1920, he said baseballs were softer and even a little bit bigger than they are today.

"They changed it. They wound the ball tighter. That's why Babe Ruth became a thing right at that time," he said.

While most visitors recognize memorabilia from the Sioux City Bandits and Musketeers, Aguirre said the museum's staff also tried to incorporate unfamiliar items in the exhibit, such as a Sioux City South Flyers Racing Pigeon Club trophy, which was awarded to the winner of the 400-mile old bird race in 1979.

"So, you hatch and raise them here," Aguirre said of the pigeons. "They would usually take them down to Omaha, or move south with them. Then, (the pigeons) would fly back to Sioux City. Whoever's bird got back to its nest first, that was the winner."

Sioux City Public Museum sports exhibit A Hoover Hornets sign that once hung in the middle school's gym is displayed over items from middle, high school and college memorabilia.

An original sign, which once hung in the former Hoover Middle School -- the home of the Hoover Hornets, is now perched above a large glass case dedicated to Sioux City middle, high school and college sports. Anderson said the wooden Hornet sign is a favorite of visitors, as is the case it hangs above.

"It's so packed with stuff that it just kind of naturally draws you over. You can spend a long time trying to piece out everything that's in there," he said.

Sioux City Public Museum sports exhibit A T-shirt signed by the members of the 1999 state champion West High School boys basketball team includes the signature of NBA star Kirk Hinrich.

