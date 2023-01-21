Sioux City Public Museum hosts panel discussion for Black History Month

SIOUX CITY -- In recognition of Black History Month in February, the Sioux City Public Museum will host "West 7th Street Music Scene 1960-1985 – A Panel Discussion" at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 4.

The hour-long program at the museum, 607 Fourth St., will feature George Boykin, Wardell Greer, Richard Hayes and Rev. Geames Ivory, with local historian Jim Tillman highlighting an era of local music that nurtured many great talents. The event will be moderated by Monique Scarlett, Unity in the Community, and Ike Rayford, Sioux City NAACP.

Among the stories to be featured is a local family with a young musical prodigy. A friend of Louis Armstrong, trumpeter Clarence "Pops" Kenner, owned a West 7th nightclub, the 7-11 Club. At the age of 12, his grandson drummer Russell Bizzett started playing gigs at the venue. After graduating from Bishop Heelan High School in 1969, Bizzett was touring at age 19 with Chuck Berry and with later Muddy Waters and Tommy Bolin. He performed on TV shows and with world-renowned symphony orchestras. Inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, Bizzett continues his long career in California.

Along with hearing from the panelists, the audience will be invited to share their remembrances of the West 7th music scene during the era.

In addition, the Facebook page Sioux City Black History Series created by Tillman will showcase local stories titled, "28 Days: Moments in Black History." These posts will be shared on the Museum's page at facebook.com/SiouxCityMuseum throughout February.