Sioux City Public Museum spotlighting achievements of local women

SIOUX CITY -- In honor of Women's History Month, the Sioux City Public Museum is once again showcasing the accomplishments of local women.

The March History at High Noon features "Women in the Newspapers" at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday.

Presenter Haley Aguirre, archival records clerk, highlights some of Sioux City's most prominent and pioneering women in print media. Learn the stories of the women who made first made feminine voices heard in the Society pages, the women who broke glass ceilings to report "men's" news, and Sioux City women who made a name for themselves in newspapers across the country. Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation at the museum, 607 Fourth St.

Also showing is the exhibit, A Century of Service: Mary J. Treglia Community House & Junior League of Sioux City 1921-2021 through March 27. The histories of the Mary J. Treglia Community House and the Junior League of Sioux City are closely related. The Sioux City Community House opened on April 7, 1921, as a settlement house modeled after London's Toynbee Hall and Chicago's Hull House. Designed to help immigrants transition to new lives as American citizens, the Community House provided educational opportunities, advocacy and material assistance to the people it served.

The women who founded the Junior League of Sioux City held their first meeting on April 11, 1921. As a local chapter of the national organization, the intent was to coordinate their individual volunteer activities to make them more effective. Many of these same women were heavily involved in the founding of the Community House and it remained a focus of the Junior League's volunteer efforts for many years.

Additional stories about women making a difference will be told throughout the month via the Museum's social media channels.

Protective masks/face coverings are encouraged for those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

