Sioux City Public Museum to present 'History at High Noon: Sioux City and the Farm Strike Uprising'
Museum exterior (copy)

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is shown in downtown Sioux City.

 JIM LEE, SIOUX CITY JOURNAL

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum's History at High Noon program returns at 12:05 p.m. Thursday with a program about farmers' economic despair in 1932. 

"History at High Noon: Sioux City and the Farm Strike Uprising," featuring presenter Russ Gifford, will explore how Iowa came under martial law in 1932, when farmers went on strike. Gifford is a local writer and instructor who has contributed to the Lifelong Learning program at Western Iowa Tech Community College for 15 years, according to a press release. 

The Great Depression reached its worst by 1932, amid a series of bank failures and a prolonged industrial contraction following the stock market crash of 1929. Farmers were especially hard-hit, as prices for commodities had cratered. A recurring experience on Midwestern farms at the time was foreclosure, as farmers struggled to make mortgage payments. 

Factory and mill workers had periodically gone on strike for decades, and strikes became increasingly frequent during the dire 1930s. Farmers in Iowa eventually decided they, too, would go on strike to call attention to their plight. 

Like other strikes of the era, the farm strike was met with resistance and firepower. Troops with machine guns were stationed on the lawns of Iowa courthouses.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

