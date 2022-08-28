Sioux City public pools see significant uptick in attendance

SIOUX CITY — In spite of higher entrance fees, total admissions at Sioux City's three public pools jumped nearly 20% from 2021 to 2022, with Leif Erikson and Lewis pools recording their highest attendance numbers in years.

Entrance fees for the pools went up for the first time since 2008, after the city council voted in April to raise rates. The higher rates supported pay raises for pool staff. If the council hadn't approved the new pay scale, Sioux City Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes said it's likely the pools would have been forced to reduce operating hours.

Pool admissions totaled 47,913 for the current calendar year, up from 40,015 in summer 2021, according to Parks and Recreation Department data.

"The number are fantastic. They're basically back to what they were pre-pandemic," Byrnes said Wednesday. "In fact, this summer, they're higher than pre-pandemic numbers in a lot of cases."

Sioux City pool admissions 2017-2022 Calendar year 2017 Riverside: 24,808 (May 27 to 29, June 3 to Aug. 19) Leif: 13,591 (June 5 to Aug. 7) Lewis: 11,657 (June 5 to Aug. 7) Total: 50,056 Calendar year 2018 Riverside: 24,659 (May 26 to 28, June 2 to Aug. 19) Leif: 13,166 (June 4 to Aug. 7) Lewis: 9,010 (June 4 to Aug. 7) Total: 46,835 Calendar year 2019 Riverside: 25,536 (June 1 to Aug. 18) Leif: 13,245 (June 3 to Aug. 7) Lewis: 9,358 (June 3 to Aug. 7) Total: 48,139 Calendar year 2020 Riverside: 8,061 (June 22 to July 28) Leif: 8,458 (June 22 to Aug. 2) Lewis: 5,522 (June 22 to Aug. 2) Total: 22,041 Calendar year 2021 Riverside: 25,978 (June 5 to Aug. 15) Leif: 8,871 (June 12 to Aug. 8) Lewis: 5,166 (June 12 to Aug. 8) Total: 40,015 Calendar year 2022 Riverside: 20,385 (June 25 to Aug. 14) Leif: 16,261 (June 4 to Aug. 14) Lewis: 11,267 (June 11 to Aug. 12) Total: 47,913 Source: Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department

Riverside had the highest number of admissions among the three pools, 20,385, but, due to a shortened season, that number was down nearly 22% from 2021. The pool, 1301 Riverside Blvd., ordinarily would have begun its season on Memorial Day weekend, but a leak pushed back the opening.

Lewis saw the biggest jump in attendance this year, with 11,267 admissions, which represented a 118% increase from 2021. Leif Erikson recorded 16,261 admissions, an 83% increase from 2021 and nearly a 20% increase from 2017, when 13,591 admissions were tallied.

Leif Erikson and Lewis pools likely benefitted some from Riverside being closed, according to Byrnes. But, he said he thinks the weather, which included extreme heat, was a "huge factor."

"We've had more days over 90 degrees than, I think, ever before in Sioux City history. When it's hot, people go to the pools," he said.

City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center, which would replace Lewis. A $8.5 million request for the project in the 2025-26 fiscal year is part of the city's five-year capital improvements budget.

Last year, Mayor Bob Scott suggested staff consider placing the regional aquatic center in the vicinity of Northern Valley Crossing, a prime site for retail and commercial development on the southeast corner of Floyd Boulevard, rather than in Morningside.

"This is ultimately going to be council decision-making, but we want to present the numbers and usage trends, of course," Byrnes said. "Council needs to take into consideration attendance, the expense that we're recovering, and providing the service to the public."

A few years ago, the city was concerned that Leif Erikson pool might not hold up. Byrnes said the pool is no longer sinking and is in "decent shape."

"Pools always have expense with them," he said. "The amount that we've been putting in in capital has gone down pretty significantly over the last couple of years."