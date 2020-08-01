Sioux City public swimming pool attendance dropped 65 percent this summer

SIOUX CITY -- Attendance at Sioux City's three public swimming pools was a fraction of previous summers, the result of restricted capacity and a truncated swim season brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data from the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department indicates that a little under 20,000 people went to the three pools -- Riverside, Lewis and Leif Erickson -- through July 31.
The Riverside Family Aquatic Center had the highest attendance, with a total of around 8,100 swimmers, followed by Leif Erickson at around 6,900 and the Lewis Pool with less than 4,800.
By contrast, total pool attendance in fiscal year 2019 (which ended June 30 of that year) was more than 56,000, while attendance in fiscal year 2018 was above 57,500.
The Cook and Leeds pools closed at the end of the 2016 swim season because of low attendance; the pools were replaced by splash pads. The splash pads did not open this summer, and neither did the slide at Riverside.
Taken as a whole, Sioux City's three public pools saw attendance drop roughly 65 percent this summer.
The city's pools didn't open until the last full week of June; city officials had mulled not opening them at all due to the pandemic.
Lewis and Leif Erickson, the only two currently open, will close for the season Sunday. The Riverside pool closed abruptly this past week after a lifeguard at the pool tested positive for the virus.
In previous years the city's pools stayed open a little longer into August.
All three city pools were limited to 25 percent of their full capacity this summer, meaning that only 180 people could swim at Leif Erickson at one time, while 250 could swim at Riverside. Lewis had the smallest maximum capacity, of only 150 people.
"Naturally, our numbers were going to be down," Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore said of the city's pool attendance figures.
A Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page this summer posted daily updates on the capacities at each of the pools -- which pools had room for more people, and which reached their maximum allowable number of swimmers.
Stephanie Pickinpaugh and her kids haven't been at the pool as much this summer, because of the coronavirus and the associated pool restrictions. She said these restrictions left her "disappointed" but she understood that they were "necessary, because of COVID."
Pickinpaugh said she wasn't terribly worried about the virus at the pool, because any microbes probably couldn't survive in the chlorinated water.
"I think, as long as we're following the CDC guidelines and social distancing, I think it's one of the only places you can be in a group of people," she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pools themselves are not likely vectors of the coronavirus.
"Evidence suggests that COVID-19 cannot be spread to humans through most recreational water," the CDC wrote in an advisory on visiting parks and recreational facilities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.