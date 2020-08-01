Sioux City public swimming pool attendance dropped 65 percent this summer

In previous years the city's pools stayed open a little longer into August.

All three city pools were limited to 25 percent of their full capacity this summer, meaning that only 180 people could swim at Leif Erickson at one time, while 250 could swim at Riverside. Lewis had the smallest maximum capacity, of only 150 people.

"Naturally, our numbers were going to be down," Parks and Recreation Department Director Matt Salvatore said of the city's pool attendance figures.

A Sioux City Public Pools Facebook page this summer posted daily updates on the capacities at each of the pools -- which pools had room for more people, and which reached their maximum allowable number of swimmers.

Stephanie Pickinpaugh and her kids haven't been at the pool as much this summer, because of the coronavirus and the associated pool restrictions. She said these restrictions left her "disappointed" but she understood that they were "necessary, because of COVID."

Pickinpaugh said she wasn't terribly worried about the virus at the pool, because any microbes probably couldn't survive in the chlorinated water.