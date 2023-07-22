SIOUX CITY — Riders from all over gathered downtown at the Tyson Events Center to shop, eat and celebrate preceding the start of RAGBRAI.
Thousands of riders will leave Sioux City Sunday morning on the 500-mile cross-state ride.
Parking lots around downtown were lined with cars with license plates not only from the surrounding tri-state area, but from all over the country such as New York and Virginia to Texas and Florida, all looking to participate in Iowa’s seven-day bike ride.
The expo was one of a number of local events riders could participate in before the ride's official start Sunday. It featured various vendors where people could browse items and services from Iowa-based businesses and organizations such as the Sioux City Bandits or try eats from food trucks and restaurants such as the Corn Dog Company or the Caribbean Kitchen where patrons could buy jerk chicken rice bowls.
The official RAGBRAI merchandise tent had several dozen people rifling through items from RAGBRAIs past. The line to get in stretched back several hundred feet.
Across Pearl Street, in an adjacent parking lot, more than two-dozen bike vendors were set up and offered attendees colorful biking apparel and tune ups for their bikes.
Diane and Robert Doult were two of the many riders taking part in the expo. Despite being avid bikers, the Columbus, Ohio couple are participating in their first-ever RAGBRAI this year.
"We heard about RAGBRAI through word of mouth," said Diane. "We've done other rides across Ohio, and we've ridden across Georgia but nothing to the scale of RAGBRAI. And it’s the 50th, so you kind of have to."
Mary Gavlek and Kathie Simpson from Michigan are taking part in their first RAGBRAI as well. The two women wanted to hop on the bandwagon because they were intrigued by the difficulty of the ride and it being the event’s 50th anniversary.
"We are interested in seeing what Iowa has to offer," Gavlek said. “And the challenge of conquering the long, long route and surviving the heat.”
And even though both pairs had only spent a few hours in town, arriving in Sioux City late Friday night and early Saturday morning, each duo was impressed with the hospitality of locals and the amenities.
“The people of Sioux City now have been so gracious and have been absolutely wonderful," said Robert. "They really make RAGBRAI what it is."