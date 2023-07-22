"We are interested in seeing what Iowa has to offer," Gavlek said. “And the challenge of conquering the long, long route and surviving the heat.”

And even though both pairs had only spent a few hours in town, arriving in Sioux City late Friday night and early Saturday morning, each duo was impressed with the hospitality of locals and the amenities.

“The people of Sioux City now have been so gracious and have been absolutely wonderful," said Robert. "They really make RAGBRAI what it is."