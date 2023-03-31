SIOUX CITY — The housing committee for Sioux City's RAGBRAI is seeking local residents to open up their homes and yards for riders’ overnight stays the weekend of July 22-23.

To date, 750 registered RAGBRAI riders have requested local accommodation for the 50th anniversary of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, which started in Sioux City in 1973.

Coordinators have already secured housing for about 300 cyclists, but at least 450 riders still need area hosts. RAGBRAI insures all registered participants.

Thousands of RAGBRAI riders will stay with full-service charter organizations that will operate from Chris Larsen Park and Riverside Park. Smaller teams and individual riders, however, rely on local hosts. The region's hotels are filling up quickly, according to a statement from Sioux City RAGBRAI 2023.

Sioux City RAGBRAI logo and symbol, created by graphic designer Jeff Gordon, is a throwback to the community's 50 year history with the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

Most riders expect only a yard for camping. However, they would also benefit from having access to a bathroom and shower, as well as a place to fill their water bottles. Local hosts should be prepared to shelter campers in case of storms or high winds.

"Community members always tell us how fun it is to host people who are visiting Sioux City from other states and even other countries," said Housing Co-Chair Molly Bixenman. "We know how warm and welcoming our residents are, and we’re sure they'll have a great time meeting cyclists and attending RAGBRAI festivities."

This year's ride marks the eighth time Sioux City will serve as the starting point for RAGBRAI. So far more than 17,000 RAGBRAI riders have registered, and thousands of support team members will stay overnight in Siouxland before beginning the weeklong ride across Iowa on July 23. Cyclists will stay overnight in Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo and Coralville before ending in Davenport on July 29.

Sign up to be a host at ragbraisiouxcity.com or visit the "Sioux City Hot Shots Housing RAGBRAI 2023" Facebook page to learn of housing needs.