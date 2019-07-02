SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City has been re-designated an Iowa Great Place by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and Iowa Great Places Citizens Advisory Board.
The designation recognizes Sioux City for its vision in downtown and riverfront redevelopment projects, according to a statement from the city.
Sioux City was one of the original three communities to be designated an Iowa Great Place in 2005. Overall, the state now recognizes 40 Iowa Great Places communities.
The re-designation enables Sioux City to be eligible for Iowa Great Places funding opportunities, additional resources and technical assistance from the Department of Cultural Affairs and program staff.
The re-designation will allow the city to request funding to support the $15.2 million redevelopment of the riverfront. Plans call for the project to be completed in three phases, beginning in the spring of 2020 and ending in the fall of 2023. Key pieces of the project include two pavilions, a basketball court, a dog park, a soft surface playground for children and a fishing pier platform.
"It is great for our community to be recognized for all of our efforts and progress," Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said in a statement released Tuesday. "This designation will help bring future visions, such as an updated wayfinding system downtown and the Chris Larsen Park redevelopment to reality."
The initial Great Places vision for Sioux City called for a $225 million makeover for the downtown and riverfront entrance area through 2012, which included $120 million for Interstate 29 improvements through the downtown area, $30 million to replace the Gordon Drive viaduct and $75 million for other quality-of-life enhancements.