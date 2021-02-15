Sioux City reaches minus-28 degrees overnight Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City has reached record cold.

The overnight low early Monday reached minus-28 degrees, breaking the 1936 record of minus-20, according to the National Weather Service.

It's the first time since early January 2018 that Sioux City has reached such a frigid mark, according to Matthew Dux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Much of Siouxland dropped to between minus-25 and minus-28, Dux said. And relief won't come immediately: Monday's projected high of minus-4 in Sioux City is just above the record low daily high temperature of minus-6, also set in 1936.

Monday will mark Sioux City's fifth consecutive day with a high temperature of colder than 10 degrees, one of roughly 25 times that has happened since 1889, Dux said. But the minus-28 temperature reading marked the first record the city hit during the cold spell.

"We’ve had very cold daytime highs, (but) the overnight lows haven’t really dropped," Dux said. "From a duration standpoint, this is going to be one of the probably top 20 longest cold spells.”

That's because frigid temperatures will remain in Siouxland, with similar low temperatures Monday night and a projected high Tuesday in the range of 0 degrees.