Sioux City Reads Book for 2023 tells story of young Native American man

The Wilbur Aalfs Library (copy) (copy)

The Wilbur Aalfs Library is shown in Sioux City. Sioux City Public Library announced the 2023 Sioux City Reads book, Calling for a Blanket Dance, on Friday.

 Journal photo by Jim Lee

SIOUX CITY -- "Calling for a Blanket Dance," by Oscar Hokeah, is the 2023 Sioux City Reads book.

Sioux City Reads is a community-based reading initiative where Sioux Cityans are involved in every step – from book selection to programming and book discussions.

"Books can be both mirrors in which readers see themselves and windows through which they gain insight into others," Reader Services Librarian Michael Maxwell said. "Sioux City Reads aims to tap into this power by bringing many different readers together around one book, thus enabling them to engage with diverse viewpoints and build community through reading."

Sarah Enright, local history librarian specialist, talks about the different eResources and digital assets available for free to members of the Sioux City Public Library.

Maxwell hopes the program builds a stronger sense of community by connecting people.

"Calling for a Blanket Dance," Hokeah's debut novel, is the story of a young Native American man discovering strength in his familial identity and finding his way home.

Announcements of upcoming events will be posted on the library's Facebook page, via library e-newsletters and on SiouxCityLibrary.org/siouxcityreads

Stephanie Kocher demonstrates playing different kinds of flutes and shows the kids how to place a flute during "Children Making Music in the Library," a four-week demonstration with musical instruments from the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra at the South Sioux City Public Library.
City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

