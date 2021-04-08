 Skip to main content
Sioux City receives $1M federal grant for new aviation center
Sioux City receives $1M federal grant for new aviation center

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to help finance a $7 million aviation facility at Sioux Gateway Airport.

In a statement Thursday, the city said the project will include construction of a 39,400-square-foot aviation center with a flight school, two hangar bays and two stories of office space. The project is expected to create 42 new skilled jobs.

The aviation center will partner with area schools and colleges to provide education and training opportunities, including a fully accredited flight school, according to the statement. 

Sioux Gateway Airport enplanements

A passenger wheels luggage into the terminal at Sioux Gateway Airport on July 21.
"This is an exciting project for Sioux City as we anticipate an increase in aircraft activity with the new flight school at Sioux Gateway Airport," Mayor Bob Scott said.

The city, which will construct and own the facility, is currently in negotiations with a tenant to bring forward a proposal for a long-term lease agreement in the next 30 days. Construction is anticipated to begin this year. 

The aviation center is expected to provide a significant increase in the number of airport operations, add needed hangar space, support the 185th Air National Guard, Air Refueling Wing, and help broaden the employment base. The collaboration of industry and education will increase skill levels and provide a solid foundation for Sioux City’s growth in the aviation industry, according to the statement.

