Sioux City receives $1M federal grant for new aviation center

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to help finance a $7 million aviation facility at Sioux Gateway Airport.

In a statement Thursday, the city said the project will include construction of a 39,400-square-foot aviation center with a flight school, two hangar bays and two stories of office space. The project is expected to create 42 new skilled jobs.

The aviation center will partner with area schools and colleges to provide education and training opportunities, including a fully accredited flight school, according to the statement.

"This is an exciting project for Sioux City as we anticipate an increase in aircraft activity with the new flight school at Sioux Gateway Airport," Mayor Bob Scott said.

The city, which will construct and own the facility, is currently in negotiations with a tenant to bring forward a proposal for a long-term lease agreement in the next 30 days. Construction is anticipated to begin this year.